12:13 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 82nd Pakistan Day with a great national spirit and enthusiasm today.

This year’s theme of Pakistan Day is Shad Rahe Pakistan and the prayer theme is part of the national anthem Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Bad.

The day will dawn with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country. The national flag will be hoisted atop all key government buildings.

Contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and the civil armed forces and troops from friendly countries will participate in the joint services parade. Commandos of Special Services Group (SSG) will demonstrate a free fall at the scenic Parade Ground in the heart of the Federal Capital.

The Pakistan Day parade will also feature a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets.

The day is being observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

