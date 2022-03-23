No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear SCBA petition, presidential reference tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will simultaneously hear a petition filed the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) petition over the no-confidence motion and the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution tomorrow (Thursday).

The other members of the bench include Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

During Monday’s hearing, the top judge had hinted at constituting a larger bench to hear both matters together.

The SCBA moved the apex court, seeking an order to block the government’s intentions of barring PTI lawmakers from casting vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court in its order said: “Our attention was drawn to the order issued by the Speaker in this regard, but we are not inclined to take up this matter as it was collateral to the questions of constitutional interpretation raised before the court not only in terms of the SCBA petition but also the reference moved by President Dr Arif Alvi in terms of Article 186 of the Constitution”.

“In any event, for such matters the Constitution envisages a remedy before parliament itself,” it added.

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa raised objection over the CJP’s decision to hear the SCBA petition and the presidential reference together.

In his three-page letter to CJP Bandial, he pointed out that the SCBA petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution cannot be heard together with the presidential reference under Article 186.

He also expressed concerns over the composition of the five-judge bench, stating that the judges who are 4th, 8th and 13th in seniority list of the court have been made part of the bench.

The letter said that previous practice has been discarded while forming the bench, adding that it may have adverse consequence for the institution.