13 suspects arrested for beating papad seller to death at Pattoki wedding

LAHORE – Police have arrested 13 suspects for the murder of a papad (rice cracker) seller at a wedding in Pattoki.

According to the FIR of the incident, rice cracker vendor Mohammad Ashraf had an argument with guests at a wedding ceremony in Pattoki and he was beaten up and dragged inside the marriage hall. He died at the scene.

The incident came to the limelight when footage showed wedding guests eating at the ceremony while Ashraf's body was lying right there in the marriage hall. The footage went viral on social media and aroused public anger at the callousness of the wedding guests.

According to Pattoki DSP Asif Hanif, 13 suspects have been arrested and they are being interrogated.

Punjab Police Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and directed Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf to arrest the culprits.

قصور میں باراتیوں کےمبینہ تشددسےمحنت کش کی ہلاکت کے واقعہ میں شادی ہال مینیجرسمیت12افرادکوحراست میں لے لیا گیا ہے۔ ابتدائی پوسٹمارٹم رپورٹ میں ڈاکٹرز نےمتوفی کےجسم پرتشددکی تصدیق نہیں کی تاہم واقعہ کی ہرپہلوسےانکوائری کی جارہی ہے. PFSA کی ٹیم نےجائےواردات سےشواہداکٹھےکرلئےہیں

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the police to take action against those involved.

Later, the FIR was registered at Pattoki Police Station on the complaint of Ashraf's brother-in-law Parvez under sections 147, 149 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.