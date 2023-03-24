Ali Zafar shares his rendition of Naat ‘Fasilon Ko Takalluf’

With the sudden announcement of Ramadan in Pakistan this year, Lollywood singer and actor Ali Zafar has stoled the hearts with his rendition of the famous Naat "Fasilon Ko Takalluf" to celebrate the holy and auspicious month.

Every year during Ramadan, the Jhoom singer releases a track. Previously in 2021, Zafar rolled out Balaghal-ula Bi-Kamaalihi and Maula in 2022. Keeping the same tradition, the Sajaniya crooner has released yet another devotional rendition.

Ali took to Instagram and posted the video with a caption, “Assalamu Alaikum, friends ( May peace be upon you ). The holy month of fasting and cleansing our mind, body and soul is here. The opportunity to connect and reconnect on a deeper level with our creator is here.

"I’m humbled to share with you my rendition of “Fasilon ko Takalluf,” a naat that not just brings nostalgia but also speaks to the spiritual beauty of visiting Mecca and Madina. This piece is close to my heart because I’ve been lucky enough to experience the transformative power of those holy lands firsthand. It can only be felt and no words can ever express those feelings. I am sure those who have been can relate to it. Stepping foot in those sacred places is like feeling the weight of the world lifted off your shoulders. It’s a reminder that we’re all pilgrims on a greater journey, seeking something far beyond ourselves. I hope this rendition brings you a reminder or the same sense of inspiration and reverence that it brings me. Link to complete rendition in my bio. God bless us all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

This isn't the first time a Pakistani artist has covered the Kalam. Revered producer and singer Shuja Haider also released his recitation of "Fasilon Ko Takalluf" in 2021. The Kalam is considered a staple in Pakistan with millions of people affirming it to the culture.

On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.