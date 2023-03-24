Search

How did Talha Yunus retrieve his lost bag worth millions?

Noor Fatima 09:30 AM | 24 Mar, 2023
Source: Talha Yunus (Instagram)

Pakistani music artist and rapper, Talha Anjum, a member of the popular music band Young Stunners, has been lucky enough to recover his lost belongings worth lakhs. The Afsanay singer had previously left his luggage worth PKR1.5 million at the Karachi airport parking lot while arriving from Islamabad.

Yunus's shoulder bag which contained goods was picked up by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and labeled as abandoned.

According to a CAA spokesman, the Load Out singer had left his shoulder bag in the parking area of ​​the airport. After finding the abandoned bag, it was submitted to the DTM office. Upon checking, a mobile phone rang and the call was attended which was Talha himself. The singer was then asked to come to the airport to receive his belongings. The Safar singer came to the DTM office, receiving the bag in the presence of vigilance officials.

Yunus praised the CAA officials and thanked them for their honesty and vigilance.

Being one of the most prominent artists in the Pakistani music fraternity, Yunus's discography includes Wild, Shayad, BOOM, Basshole, Ye Hai Karachi, Weli Ho, Besabar, Jokhay, Meri Jagah, and many more.  

Young stunners are back with a question that leaves us grooving & thinking

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

