'Only way forward': PTI's Ch Aurangzeb calls for free, fair elections in Pakistan Day message

LAHORE - A candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has stressed the need to follow in the footsteps of our founding fathers for the betterment of this country.

In his message on Pakistan Day, Chaudhry Aurangzeb from NA-137 constituency (Okara) said that "on 23rd March that Pakistan came into being due to the struggle of our leaders after Pakistan Resolution in 1940."

"Now, it is the time to put our struggle for the betterment of the country."

He added that the purpose of his politics is to get involved with those who love this country and were struggling to make Pakistan a better place. "This is the reason that I joined PTI."

About the armed forces of Pakistan, he said the current rhetoric about our security forces to malign their positive role in the defence will not be beneficial for the country. "Some elements are trying to achieve fame by slandering the army. PTI does not believe in such statements and I condemn these falsifications," he clarified.

He also called for an end to the current political turmoil in the country, as he demanded free and fair elections on time to achieve political stability which in turn will bring economic stability. "PDM should stop putting hurdles in the way of elections and accept the will of people," he added.

He stated that PTI will win in Punjab by two-thirds majority if held in a fair manner and on the date declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).