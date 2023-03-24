Search

Woman honeytraps mafia boss who killed her husband, turns him over to authorities

Noor Fatima 02:28 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
Woman honeytraps mafia boss who killed her husband, turns him over to authorities
Source: Screengrab

When it comes to taking avenging, a woman from Columbia set the bar even higher for everyone. The unnamed woman went to every length and breadth to take revenge on the culprits of her husband's murder and vowed to teach them a lesson. The widow lost her husband at the hands of a local mafia boss and spent years planning her fool-proof revenge. Hailed as a hero by the local police and journalists in Cordoba, Colombia, the woman revealed that her only motive was to punish those who had had her husband assassinated years before.

Sounding no less than a real-life Hollywood crime thriller, the widow seduced the mafia leader and collected concrete evidence against him for the boss to be arrested for multiple crimes.

Posing as a man of God with nothing but good and purity in his heart, Rubén Darío Viloria Barrios posed as a merchant in the town of Ciénaga de Oro. People who knew Barrios described him as a deeply religious and devoted man, but here comes the plot twist. Behind the curtains, Barrios was ‘Juancho,’ a criminal mastermind. Juancho smuggled narcotics to Central America and the United States and ordered the execution of his rivals and even former collaborators.

Because of his low profile, Juancho ran his illegal businesses without coming into the limelight but there were people who knew of his shady dealings among whom was this widow who kept tabs on Juancho's criminal activities and produced enough evidence to have him behind bars. The mafia leader assassinated the woman's husband for reasons not made public yet. 

The Columbian lady then infiltrated Juancho's social circle and made him fall in love with her before tipping the police officials who had been suspecting the criminal leader since 2020.

It has been reported that Juancho was set to attend a meeting with other criminal heads in Monteria. The Special Operations Group of the National Police managed to arrest him in what was called the Corona operation for a jail-time of decades.

