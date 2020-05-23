Foodpanda partners with Brandverse to ease grocery-shopping with ecommerce
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan's largest, fastest, and most automated production studio for ecommerce product content has signed a long-term partnership agreement with foodpanda to provide data and content for their recently launched and rapidly expanding grocery delivery service, foodpanda shops.
Brandverse will provide foodpanda access to the largest and fastest-growing catalog of FMCG products, delivered in real-time to its partners. Brandverse will ensure that foodpanda will have continuous access to Pakistan’s most comprehensive, always up-to-date, growing product data catalog to enable them to provide a better ecommerce experience to their users and retail partners.
Raza Matin, CEO & Founder, of Brandverse said on the occasion “this is a natural, expected progression of our startup journey, where we are now extending into product content distribution. We are elated to announce that the first of many content distribution partnerships has been with foodpanda, a household name, which has been at the forefront of the e-commerce industry in Pakistan for many years. Getting your products on foodpanda shops and beyond is now as easy as getting them to Brandverse.”
Nauman Sikander Mirza, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, added “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. In this era of digital transformation, the content has to be reflective of what the customer orders. Our main focus at foodpanda, is to enhance the customer experience, thereby increasing the customer lifetime value. We are excited to partner with Brandverse and we hope to achieve foodpanda's objectives through this partnership.”
On the future of the partnership, Raza Matin said ”content is the lifeblood of e-commerce, and we foresee many avenues of continued partnership with foodpanda, as we both work towards creating richer and more meaningful digital user experiences that delight.”
- Foodpanda partners with Brandverse to ease grocery-shopping with ...12:05 AM | 23 May, 2020
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday11:05 PM | 22 May, 2020
- 'Confirmed plane crash death toll so far at 76'10:52 PM | 22 May, 2020
- Five Pakistan Army officers martyred in PIA plane crash08:50 PM | 22 May, 2020
- Pakistan Air Force officer 'among PIA plane crash victims'08:18 PM | 22 May, 2020
- Celebrities mourn for all those who died in PIA plane crash07:05 PM | 22 May, 2020
- Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan dismiss rumours about being onboard ...06:31 PM | 22 May, 2020
- Cher lauds Pakistan for granting freedom to lonely elephant Kavaan06:10 PM | 22 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020