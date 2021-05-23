Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Pakistani star actress Mahira Khan’s new dance video is making rounds on the internet platforms.
Mahira is a fun loving person who enjoys a great time with her friends. Her famous dance videos with friends often get viral.
The gorgeous actress participated in a show ‘Choti Car Bara Star’. At the end of the show, her dance performance on “Ik Pal" song made fans speechless. The dance video went viral on the social media. In the video, Mahira is confidently grooving on the song. The song was originally performed by Meera and Maya Ali in “Paray Hut Love”.
Two days ago, Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena issued a threatening statement that Pakistani artists won't be allowed to work in India.
