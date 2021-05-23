Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims from Pakistan for Hajj 2021

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi announced on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has allowed pilgrims from Pakistan to perform Hajj this year.

In a tweet, he said that 60,000 pilgrim across the globe will be able to perform Hajj this year, adding that vaccination against COVID-19 has been declared must for every traveller to the holy land.

He said that details about the quota allotted to Pakistan will be shared later, adding the pilgrim will have to quarantine for three days after reaching the Arab country before heading to the pilgrimage.

ان شاء الله اس سال ٦٠ هزار حجاج حج كرسكين گے كرونا ويكسين لگوانى هوگى اور مكمل احتياطى تدابير پر عمل كرنا هوگا — TahirMahmoodAshrafi حافظ محمد طاهراشرفى (@TahirAshrafi) May 22, 2021

He further said that pilgrim below the age of 18 years and above 60 years could not perform the Hajj this year due the prevailing fears of COVID-19 pandemic.