Pakistan to face arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins in Jakarta today

09:08 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistan to face arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins in Jakarta today
Source: File Photo
Share

JAKARTA – The Pakistani team will launch its campaign at the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rival India in Jakarta, Indonesia today (Monday).

Pakistan, India, Japan and Indonesia are clubbed in Pool A while Korea, Oman, Bangladesh and Malaysia are in Pool A for the mega event.

Both Pakistan and India have won the prestigious tournament thrice while South Korea have won tournaments for four time.

This is qualifying event for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar.

This will be the 11th edition of the Men’s Asia Cup. First time, the competition was held back in 1982, when Pakistan won the first of three consecutive gold medals.

Team Pakistan will be led by Umar Bhatta whereas Ali Shan will be the vice-captain.

The other players of the squad include Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Midfielders Umar Bhatta, Ali Shaan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Afraz, Roman, Abdul Hanan Shahid.

Pakistan hockey team beat Spain by 4-1 as Europe ... 11:32 AM | 4 May, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan defeated Spain by 4-1 in fourth hockey match of their Europe tour on Tuesday. Men in Green ...

More From This Category
Google Doodle celebrates Gama Pehalwan’s birth ...
10:50 AM | 22 May, 2022
Kashmir Premier League to invite Indian cricketer ...
11:05 PM | 20 May, 2022
U Bank holds Polo Cup 2022
10:13 AM | 20 May, 2022
Pakistan increases pensions of national ...
10:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
New Zealand pays Pakistan compensation for ...
11:57 PM | 19 May, 2022
Top Indian court sentences Sidhu to one-year ...
06:27 PM | 19 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz
10:38 AM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr