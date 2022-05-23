Pakistan to face arch-rival India as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins in Jakarta today

JAKARTA – The Pakistani team will launch its campaign at the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rival India in Jakarta, Indonesia today (Monday).

Pakistan, India, Japan and Indonesia are clubbed in Pool A while Korea, Oman, Bangladesh and Malaysia are in Pool A for the mega event.

Both Pakistan and India have won the prestigious tournament thrice while South Korea have won tournaments for four time.

This is qualifying event for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar.

This will be the 11th edition of the Men’s Asia Cup. First time, the competition was held back in 1982, when Pakistan won the first of three consecutive gold medals.

Team Pakistan will be led by Umar Bhatta whereas Ali Shan will be the vice-captain.

The other players of the squad include Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Midfielders Umar Bhatta, Ali Shaan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Afraz, Roman, Abdul Hanan Shahid.