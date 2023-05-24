‘Forced divorces’: Imran Khan reacts to departure of PTI leaders after May 9 vandalism

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan described the defection of his party leaders as a "forced divorce" on Tuesday after senior vice president Shireen Mazari left the party.

"We had all heard of forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI, a new phenomena has emerged: forced divorces," according to a Tweet from former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently facing numerous charges ranging from terrorism to corruption.

As PTI supporters and activists attacked the military sites, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, in addition to public buildings, the party's officials have started making announcements about their departure.

The PTI chairman added, "I'm also wondering where have all the human rights organisations in the country disappeared."

Khan expressed his sympathy for everyone who was "under pressure" to leave the PTI, the party that controlled Pakistan from 2018 to 2022.

"My sympathies go out to everyone who was forced to leave the party under pressure and I congratulate and commend those senior members who are resisting extreme pressure to leave the party,'' he added.

Since the May 9, not only the party's senior officials have served jail sentences, but thousands of party members have also been detained in connection with the unrest.