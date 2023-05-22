NA passes resolution for May 9 rioters' trial under anti-terrorism, military laws

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution, demanding to prosecute all abettors, planners, facilitators and those directly or indirectly involved in arson attacks on military installations as well as public and private properties on May 9 under anti-terrorism and army laws.

The House through the resolution moved by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif "vehemently condemned the shocking, brazen, heart wrenching and shameless incidents", which took place in certain parts of the country on May 9, 2023 and tarnished the national image.

It expressed its full faith in the Armed Forces of Pakistan and showed complete solidarity with them.

The House resolved that May 9 should be reckoned as Black Day and that all abettors, planners, facilitators and those directly or indirectly involved in arson, attacks on military installations as well as public and private properties should be prosecuted/tried under the existing laws of the country including, Anti-terrorism Act 1997, Army Act 1952 and Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

نو مئی کے واقعات کے خلاف قومی اسمبلی سے قرارداد متفقہ طور پر منظور



قرارداد وزیر دفاع خواجہ اصف کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی



قرارداد میں افواج پاکستان سے مکمل یکجہتی کا اظہار



قرارداد میں کہا گیا ہے کہ واقعات میں ملوث تمام ملزموں کو مروجہ قوانین کے مطابق انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/svipeQ6gZJ — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 22, 2023

It urged all relevant authorities to implement social media rules and regulations in order to tackle the propaganda being unleashed against the country’s institutions, both from within and outside of Pakistan, under the patronage and facilitation from multiple players.

It stated that those involved in such propaganda campaigns should be dealt with strictly as per the law.

The resolution further stated, ”We reiterate our commitment to national unity, harmony and integrity in the wake of current geostrategic situation and deprecate all anti-state elements, which attempt to destabilise the country.”

It stated that resolution of all political issues must always stay within the realm of parliamentary and democratic norms and resorting to violence against state institutions, public and private properties is totally unacceptable.