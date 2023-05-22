NA passes resolution for May 9 rioters' trial under anti-terrorism, military laws

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution, demanding to prosecute all abettors, planners, facilitators and those directly or indirectly involved in arson attacks on military installations as well as public and private properties on May 9 under anti-terrorism and army laws.
The House through the resolution moved by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif "vehemently condemned the shocking, brazen, heart wrenching and shameless incidents", which took place in certain parts of the country on May 9, 2023 and tarnished the national image.
It expressed its full faith in the Armed Forces of Pakistan and showed complete solidarity with them.
The House resolved that May 9 should be reckoned as Black Day and that all abettors, planners, facilitators and those directly or indirectly involved in arson, attacks on military installations as well as public and private properties should be prosecuted/tried under the existing laws of the country including, Anti-terrorism Act 1997, Army Act 1952 and Pakistan Penal Code 1860.
نو مئی کے واقعات کے خلاف قومی اسمبلی سے قرارداد متفقہ طور پر منظور— National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 22, 2023
قرارداد وزیر دفاع خواجہ اصف کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی
قرارداد میں افواج پاکستان سے مکمل یکجہتی کا اظہار
قرارداد میں کہا گیا ہے کہ واقعات میں ملوث تمام ملزموں کو مروجہ قوانین کے مطابق انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/svipeQ6gZJ
It urged all relevant authorities to implement social media rules and regulations in order to tackle the propaganda being unleashed against the country’s institutions, both from within and outside of Pakistan, under the patronage and facilitation from multiple players.
It stated that those involved in such propaganda campaigns should be dealt with strictly as per the law.
The resolution further stated, ”We reiterate our commitment to national unity, harmony and integrity in the wake of current geostrategic situation and deprecate all anti-state elements, which attempt to destabilise the country.”
It stated that resolution of all political issues must always stay within the realm of parliamentary and democratic norms and resorting to violence against state institutions, public and private properties is totally unacceptable.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
