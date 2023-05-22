Search

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for IOS

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 22 May, 2023
The standalone ChatGPT app from OpenAI is now available for iOS users to download and use without any charges. It combines a few cool features and makes it simpler to communicate with the bot while on the road.

For instance, Whisper, the company's open-source speech recognition technology, is used by the app to facilitate voice input. Additionally, it syncs your chat history from ChatGPT's online client and any devices that are currently logged into your account.

Naturally, users to ChatGPT Plus have early access to upcoming features, access to the improved GPT-4 version and faster response times.

The software is currently available for iOS users to download from the US software Store, but it should soon be available in other nations as well. The same goes for Android users.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

