OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for IOS

The standalone ChatGPT app from OpenAI is now available for iOS users to download and use without any charges. It combines a few cool features and makes it simpler to communicate with the bot while on the road.
For instance, Whisper, the company's open-source speech recognition technology, is used by the app to facilitate voice input. Additionally, it syncs your chat history from ChatGPT's online client and any devices that are currently logged into your account.
Naturally, users to ChatGPT Plus have early access to upcoming features, access to the improved GPT-4 version and faster response times.
The software is currently available for iOS users to download from the US software Store, but it should soon be available in other nations as well. The same goes for Android users.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.