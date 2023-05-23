PTI chief Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi arrive in Rawalpindi for NAB appearance

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi reached the Islamabad judicial complex, ahead of their appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million settlement case.

The former premier moved to twin cities to appear in the anti-graft body after skipping the previous hearing in the corruption case as the populist leader fears arrest. The defiant leader earlier informed the body that he was in the provincial capital, busy seeking bail in multiple instances.

NAB summoned PTI chief Imran Khan, in case related to £190 million settlement from the UK. He earlier submitted a written reply to the NAB, expressing his willingness to cooperate in the probe as per the top court’s directives.

In his recent interview, Khan claimed that there is 80 percent chance of his arrest in Islamabad. He said everything is being done to dismantle our democracy. “On Tuesday, I am to appear in Islamabad for bail and there are 80pc chances I will be arrested,” the former premier said.

Earlier this month, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which sparked violent protests across Pakistan. His supporters ran riot across the country and civil and military installations also faced attacks.

Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander House faced brutal attacks in the aftermath of the PTI chief detention.

Later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed NAB to release PTI chief; Khan later secured bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).