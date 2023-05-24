Sunny Leone stuns at her Cannes Film Festival debut

Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone is aging like fine wine. The adult star-turned-actress, who enjoys an illustrious career, is currently busy turning heads with her Cannes Film Festival look this year. Attending the 76th edition of her latest film helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy, Leone is the center of attention.
Acing the regal look in her emerald green cut-out maxi dress, the Ragini MMS 2 actress was a vision to behold at her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Keeping up with the international event’s theme, Leone kept it classic with her thigh-slit gown and minimal jewelry.
The star shared pictures from day 1 and day 2 of her attendance at the prestigious event.
According to India Today, Leone’s husband Daniel Weber is also in the France Riviera attending the Cannes Film Festival.
Leone’s future projects include Kennedy, Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero , Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
