Sunny Leone stuns at her Cannes Film Festival debut

Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone is aging like fine wine. The adult star-turned-actress, who enjoys an illustrious career, is currently busy turning heads with her Cannes Film Festival look this year. Attending the 76th edition of her latest film helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy, Leone is the center of attention.

Acing the regal look in her emerald green cut-out maxi dress, the Ragini MMS 2 actress was a vision to behold at her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Keeping up with the international event’s theme, Leone kept it classic with her thigh-slit gown and minimal jewelry.

The star shared pictures from day 1 and day 2 of her attendance at the prestigious event.

According to India Today, Leone’s husband Daniel Weber is also in the France Riviera attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Leone’s future projects include Kennedy, Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero , Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.