Which city is Europe's cheapest city to visit? Here is the answer based on actual survey

BERLIN - If you are also planning Europe tour in days to come, we are here to inform you about the cheapest city of the continent.
Your search for the cheapest city should end as Portuguese capital Lisbon is the answer to your query.
Lisbon has been chosen the most affordable city in the continent according to an annual survey carried out by ABTA , a leading association of travel agents and tour operators.
Besides Lisbon, Vilnius, Lithuania, Krakow were also ranked best in order in terms of affordability by the body, easing the conundrum faced by travelers.
The analysis carried out by ABTA ()previously known as Association of British Travel Agents) across 35 European cities, is based on money spent on 12 tourist activities, including sightseeing trips, a two-night stay at any three-star property, a dinner for two with wine, and transport within the city.
With a winning bid of £225 (INR 23,095), Lisbon, the pedestrian’s paradise, took home the prestigious title, Schengenvisainfo reported.
As per the survey, some of the most popular tourist attractions in Lisbon to visit are Saint George’s Castle which is located atop a hill, Belem Tower which is famous for its stunning architectural design, Jeronimos Monastery which also houses vast and beautiful garden and Lisbon’s Oceanarium which is packed with travelers at night.
Moreover, the National Museum of Ancient Art is also frequented by globetrotters as over 40,000 pieces of art can mesmerize them.
The global inflation has also not impacted Lisbon as visitors don’t need to spend tons of money as compared to previous years.
Interestingly, Athens was ranked first in terms of affordability last year but it came in fourth place now.
If you are among the billionaires and want to splash money, the survey has also analysed most expensive cities across Europe according to which Amsterdam (Netherlands) comes at number one followed by Venice (Italy), Paris (France), Dublin (Ireland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
