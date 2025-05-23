‘Brutal revenge’ – Three men blinded over cockfight dispute in Okara

OKARA – Three young men were blinded in a brutal violence after their rooster damaged eye of the rival group’s bird in a cockfight in an area of Okara district of Punjab.

The horrific incident took place in Chak 3 village of the district.

Reports said during the fight, the rooster owned by the victims severely injured the rival party’s bird, gouging out its eye.

In a horrifying act of revenge, members of the opposing party allegedly attacked the three men and gouged out their eyes.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community which is demanding stern action against the suspects.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and the victims have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Cockfighting is a traditional yet controversial practice in some parts of Pakistan, especially in rural areas. It involves roosters fighting in enclosed spaces while spectators place bets on the outcome.

Despite being culturally rooted in some communities, cockfighting is illegal in Pakistan under animal cruelty laws.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act prohibits organizing, participating in, or promoting such fights.

Animal rights groups have long criticized the practice for its brutality and inhumane treatment of animals, calling for stricter measures against it.