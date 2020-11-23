LoC: Four children among 11 injured after Indian shell hits AJK wedding ceremony
12:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI – At least 11 people, including four children, have been injured after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district, the military's media wing said on Sunday.
They suffered injuries after a mortar shell, fired by Indian forces from across the LoC, hit a house where a wedding function was underway, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
- LoC: Four children among 11 injured after Indian shell hits AJK ...12:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
-
- Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan with mother’s body?10:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Fever rules Fakhar Zaman out of NZ tour09:53 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan announce 35-man squad for New Zealand 2020/2109:20 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020