COAS Bajwa addresses Defence Day ceremony today

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be addressing a gathering at a delayed ceremony of Defence Day today (Wednesday).

The ceremony will be held at the Army Auditorium which will be attended by army officers and others to pay homage to the martyrs and victors who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland on September 6, 1965.

Gen Bajwa's stint as Pakistan Army Chief is all set to end on November 29 while the government has initiated a process to appoint next COAS.

Every year, the main ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day is held on September 6, but it was postponed this year in solidarity with victims of relentless monsoon rains that flooded parts of the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet, had said the decision taken in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

It added that Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.

This year deadly floods caused by monstrous rains have devastated the north and south of the country, affecting over 33 million while causing large-scale infrastructural damage. More than 1,700 people lost their lives in the deluges.