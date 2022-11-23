COAS Bajwa addresses Defence Day ceremony today

10:03 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa addresses Defence Day ceremony today
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be addressing a gathering at a delayed ceremony of Defence Day today (Wednesday).

The ceremony will be held at the Army Auditorium which will be attended by army officers and others to pay homage to the martyrs and victors who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland on September 6, 1965.

Gen Bajwa's stint as Pakistan Army Chief is all set to end on November 29 while the government has initiated a process to appoint next COAS. 

Every year, the main ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day is held on September 6, but it was postponed this year in solidarity with victims of relentless monsoon rains that flooded parts of the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet, had said the decision  taken in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

It added that Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.

This year deadly floods caused by monstrous rains have devastated the north and south of the country, affecting over 33 million while causing large-scale infrastructural damage. More than 1,700 people lost their lives in the deluges.

Pakistan Army postpones Defence Day ceremony in ... 07:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The key ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at the military's General Headquarters (GHQ) ...

More From This Category
Key suspect in Karachi cop murder flees Pakistan
09:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
PM Office receives summary for appointment of ...
08:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Summary for appointment of new army chief sent to ...
12:51 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Garrison in farewell ...
11:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Norwegian journalist Rolf J. Widerøe wanted for ...
06:04 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Has PM Shehbaz Sharif postponed his official ...
11:40 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal, Wahaj, Nazish to star in upcoming webseries
12:40 AM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr