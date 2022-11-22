COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Garrison in farewell call

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Garrison in farewell call
Share

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Quetta Garrison as part of his farewell visits, according to the military's media wing.

The outgoing chief also laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops, a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, Commander 12 Corps, was also present there.

More From This Category
Summary for appointment of new army chief sent to ...
12:51 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Has PM Shehbaz Sharif postponed his official ...
11:40 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
PM House receives summary for appointment of new ...
10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
New army chief to be appointed by Nov 26, says ...
09:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says ...
10:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
PTI will return to power again and need no ...
05:09 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal, Wahaj, Nazish to star in upcoming webseries
12:40 AM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr