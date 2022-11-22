COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Garrison in farewell call

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Quetta Garrison as part of his farewell visits, according to the military's media wing.

The outgoing chief also laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops, a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, Commander 12 Corps, was also present there.