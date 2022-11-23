Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 
Web Desk
11:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 
Source: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (IMDB))
Share

Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 on Wednesday, according to reports in Indian media.

The veteran actor was brought to the hospital a few days ago, the Times of India reported.

He made his debut in the film industry at the age of 26 in the year 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

More From This Category
Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts ...
09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another ...
10:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Saim Sadiq's Joyland secures Best International ...
09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ ...
06:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares throwback video of her iconic ...
07:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Aliza Sultan shares cathartic poetry on Instagram ...
10:21 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 
11:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr