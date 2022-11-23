Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82
11:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Share
Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 on Wednesday, according to reports in Indian media.
The veteran actor was brought to the hospital a few days ago, the Times of India reported.
He made his debut in the film industry at the age of 26 in the year 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Prof Faisal Fayyaz awarded Black Belt 1st Dan12:16 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Manchester United announces Cristiano Ronaldo's departure with ...11:54 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022: ...11:40 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Aibak Polo Cup 2022: Semifinal line-up confirmed11:09 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts Pakistan tour09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another international award10:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland secures Best International Film nomination09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022