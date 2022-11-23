Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 

Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 on Wednesday, according to reports in Indian media.

The veteran actor was brought to the hospital a few days ago, the Times of India reported.

He made his debut in the film industry at the age of 26 in the year 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.