PML-N ministers deny PM House received a summary from GHQ
Web Desk
12:51 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Summary for appointment of new army chief sent to Defence Ministry: ISPR
Source: File photo
RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakkistan Army, confirmed on Tuesday that a summary for army chief's appointment has been sent to the Ministry of Defence.

According to the ISPR, the summary contains names of six lieutenants general and anyone of them can be appointed the new chief of army staff and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif denied that Prime Minister's Office has received a summary for army chief's appointment from the GHQ.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb too denied the Prime Minister's Office has received a summary for army chief's appointment so far.

TOP LISTS

