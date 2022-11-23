Summary for appointment of new army chief sent to Defence Ministry: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakkistan Army, confirmed on Tuesday that a summary for army chief's appointment has been sent to the Ministry of Defence.

According to the ISPR, the summary contains names of six lieutenants general and anyone of them can be appointed the new chief of army staff and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

GHQ has forwarded the summary for Selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens to MoD. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2022

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif denied that Prime Minister's Office has received a summary for army chief's appointment from the GHQ.

وزیراعظم کو ابھی سمری موصول نہیں ھوئ.. انشاءاللہ

سمری کی PMO میں وصولی کنفرم وقت پہ کی جاۓ گی.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 22, 2022

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb too denied the Prime Minister's Office has received a summary for army chief's appointment so far.