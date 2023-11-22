Search

SportsLifestyle

Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

Web Desk
10:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week
Source: Instagram (rana_faheem_ashraf)

For the Pakistani cricket team, 2023 turned out to be the wedding year as several members of the national team tied the knot this year.

While Pakistani bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf prepares for his wedding, left-handed hitter Imam-ul-Haq is also enjoying his wedding to the fullest.

Last night, the 29-year-old all-rounder's mehndi was held at his native Phool Nagar, in the Kasur region of Punjab. Faheem's relatives and friends attended the ceremony.

It has been claimed that the speed star would wed on Saturday, November 25, the same day as Imam. On November 26, the cricket players will hold their walima ceremonies at different venues.

Hassan Ali, a close friend and teammate at Islamabad United, confirmed in August that the player was engaged.

The two soon-to-be grooms are anticipated to join the team in Lahore on November 30, just before their departure, and will participate in the forthcoming Test series against Australia.

For the three-match away series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which begins tomorrow (November 22) and runs through November 28, they may, however, miss the whole training camp, according to a report from Geo Super.

It should be mentioned that test captain Shan Masood, pacer Haris Rauf, spinner Shadab Khan, and Pakistan T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi were all married earlier this year. 

Who is Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:00 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Two Pakistani women featured in BBC's 2023 list of 100 inspirational ...

12:00 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Alizeh Shah’s latest photos set internet on fire

09:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by ...

08:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

08:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebs react to Australia's triumph over India in World Cup ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Pakistan prepares for further hike in electricity, gas prices ahead of IMF board meeting

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: