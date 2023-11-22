Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

For the Pakistani cricket team, 2023 turned out to be the wedding year as several members of the national team tied the knot this year.

While Pakistani bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf prepares for his wedding, left-handed hitter Imam-ul-Haq is also enjoying his wedding to the fullest.

Last night, the 29-year-old all-rounder's mehndi was held at his native Phool Nagar, in the Kasur region of Punjab. Faheem's relatives and friends attended the ceremony.

It has been claimed that the speed star would wed on Saturday, November 25, the same day as Imam. On November 26, the cricket players will hold their walima ceremonies at different venues.

Hassan Ali, a close friend and teammate at Islamabad United, confirmed in August that the player was engaged.

The two soon-to-be grooms are anticipated to join the team in Lahore on November 30, just before their departure, and will participate in the forthcoming Test series against Australia.

For the three-match away series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which begins tomorrow (November 22) and runs through November 28, they may, however, miss the whole training camp, according to a report from Geo Super.

It should be mentioned that test captain Shan Masood, pacer Haris Rauf, spinner Shadab Khan, and Pakistan T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi were all married earlier this year.