Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

For the Pakistani cricket team, 2023 turned out to be the wedding year as several members of the national team tied the knot this year.
While Pakistani bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf prepares for his wedding, left-handed hitter Imam-ul-Haq is also enjoying his wedding to the fullest.
Last night, the 29-year-old all-rounder's mehndi was held at his native Phool Nagar, in the Kasur region of Punjab. Faheem's relatives and friends attended the ceremony.
It has been claimed that the speed star would wed on Saturday, November 25, the same day as Imam. On November 26, the cricket players will hold their walima ceremonies at different venues.
Hassan Ali, a close friend and teammate at Islamabad United, confirmed in August that the player was engaged.
The two soon-to-be grooms are anticipated to join the team in Lahore on November 30, just before their departure, and will participate in the forthcoming Test series against Australia.
For the three-match away series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which begins tomorrow (November 22) and runs through November 28, they may, however, miss the whole training camp, according to a report from Geo Super.
It should be mentioned that test captain Shan Masood, pacer Haris Rauf, spinner Shadab Khan, and Pakistan T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi were all married earlier this year.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
