Babar Azam's expensive sweater steals the spotlight

Babar Azam, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has been in the news in recent days for all the wrong reasons, but this time he is being discussed on social media for something entirely unrelated to the talent he is known for – his expensive sweater.

As the national cricket team's Test squad gathered in Rawalpindi for rigorous practice sessions ahead of the Australia tour, Babar, along with other players, holds a meeting with coaches and team director Mohammad Hafeez. Social media erupts with photos capturing the camaraderie, with one particular image stealing the show.

In this standout picture, Azam strikes a pose with leg-spinner Usman Qadir and Test team captain Shan Masood. While the trio's chemistry is undeniable, it's Babar's attire that stole the limelight — a blue Bhaloo shirt that rivals the costliest fashion statements of both cricketers and showbiz personalities.

Pakistan squad assembles!



The training camp ahead of the Australia tour begins tomorrow at Pindi Cricket Stadium 🏏#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/6hY9BBpYCe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 22, 2023

The attention-grabbing snapshot immediately drew comparisons to the renowned foreign brand 'Ralph Lauren,' with social media enthusiasts marvelling at Babar Azam's fashionable choice. According to the 'Ralph Lauren website, the estimated price of Babar's shirt surpasses a whopping Rs123,000 in Pakistani currency.

As the picture continued to garner likes and shares, the conversation around his shirt ignited quite the buzz.





