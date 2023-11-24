Melissa Barrera fired Scream 7 over pro-Palestine stance

Melissa Barrera, originally cast in Scream 7, has been ousted from the film by Spyglass Entertainment following her social media posts critical of Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict.

Spyglass, the production company, deemed the posts antisemitic and expressed a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech or false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, or Holocaust distortion.

Barrera, renowned for her roles in recent Scream films, called out Israel for 'genocide and ethnic cleansing' in her posts. Responding to her termination, she issued a statement condemning antisemitism and Islamophobia, stressing that criticism should be directed at governing bodies, not entire groups.

Scream 7, directed by Christopher Landon, is currently in production, and Barrera's removal has stirred controversy. Landon, in a deleted post, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, 'This was not my decision to make.' The movie's release date is yet to be announced.

Barrera's response came through an Instagram story, condemning hate and prejudice while asserting her right to use her platform to raise awareness. Spyglass clarified that her termination was not due to support for the Palestinian cause but the interpretation of her posts as antisemitic.

Spyglass' stance, as stated by their spokesperson, is clear: zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide or ethnic cleansing. The controversy surrounding Barrera's exit continues, with Jenna Ortega, her co-star in the fifth and sixth Scream films, also confirmed to leave the franchise. Ortega's departure is reportedly due to a scheduling conflict with the production of "Wednesday."