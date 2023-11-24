Search

Lifestyle

Melissa Barrera fired Scream 7 over pro-Palestine stance

Web Desk
10:50 AM | 24 Nov, 2023
Melissa Barrera fired Scream 7 over pro-Palestine stance
Source: Instagram

Melissa Barrera, originally cast in Scream 7, has been ousted from the film by Spyglass Entertainment following her social media posts critical of Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict.

Spyglass, the production company, deemed the posts antisemitic and expressed a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech or false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, or Holocaust distortion.

Barrera, renowned for her roles in recent Scream films, called out Israel for 'genocide and ethnic cleansing' in her posts. Responding to her termination, she issued a statement condemning antisemitism and Islamophobia, stressing that criticism should be directed at governing bodies, not entire groups.

Scream 7, directed by Christopher Landon, is currently in production, and Barrera's removal has stirred controversy. Landon, in a deleted post, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, 'This was not my decision to make.' The movie's release date is yet to be announced.

Barrera's response came through an Instagram story, condemning hate and prejudice while asserting her right to use her platform to raise awareness. Spyglass clarified that her termination was not due to support for the Palestinian cause but the interpretation of her posts as antisemitic.

Spyglass' stance, as stated by their spokesperson, is clear: zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide or ethnic cleansing. The controversy surrounding Barrera's exit continues, with Jenna Ortega, her co-star in the fifth and sixth Scream films, also confirmed to leave the franchise. Ortega's departure is reportedly due to a scheduling conflict with the production of "Wednesday."

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Ali Zafar uses Best Singer win to call for end to genocide in ...

08:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebs react to Australia's triumph over India in World Cup ...

05:26 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Saboor Aly upset over Iqra Aziz's bridal look for drama "Mannat Murad"

01:48 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Abdul Razzaq says he 'mistakenly' used Aishwarya Rai’s name after ...

06:47 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Ushna Shah praises Mark Ruffalo's consistent support for Palestine

11:21 AM | 13 Nov, 2023

Ali Zafar gets trolled over viral shirtless pictures

Advertisement

Latest

12:23 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

How can artificial rain help combat smog?

Horoscope

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: