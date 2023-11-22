Pakistan prepares for further hike in electricity, gas prices ahead of IMF board meeting

ISLAMABAD - The meeting of the IMF Executive Board is expected on December 7 for the approval of staff-level agreement and next tranche of 700 million dollars bailout funds for Pakistan.

On the other hand, the caretaker government has reportedly decided to prepare an economic blueprint for the new government to continue the economic policies.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance and Resources says that discussions on a new loan program can begin with the IMF.

According to media reports, preparations are being made for further increase electricity and gas prices before the IMF executive board meeting, digital markets, property and real estate sector will also be brought into the tax net.

Reports suggest that a 25 billion dollars financing will be availed from Gulf countries, China and commercial banks to meet the external financing needs of this financial year.

The caretaker government has assured the IMF that the general elections will be held on time, while China has assured further debt rollover for two years.

