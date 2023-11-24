Sara Tendulkar highlights deepfake threat, seeks action against identity theft

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, has taken a stand against the misuse of technology, addressing the unsettling issue of deepfake photos circulating on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed her concern about the distortion of truth and authenticity in the digital realm.
Acknowledging the positives of social media as a platform for sharing experiences, Sara emphasized the disconcerting aspect of technology's misuse. She disclosed encountering deepfake photos of herself that diverge significantly from reality, highlighting the need to address this concerning trend.
Sara also brought attention to the existence of fake accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that aim to impersonate her, misleading the public. Asserting that she does not have an account on X, Sara called upon the platform to investigate and suspend such deceptive accounts, urging action against those attempting to misuse her identity.
In her plea to X, she underscored the importance of safeguarding the truth in the online space, emphasizing that entertainment should never compromise the veracity of information. She concluded her statement by advocating for communication rooted in trust and reality.
This incident adds Sara Tendulkar to the list of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif, who have fallen victim to deepfake technology. Deepfakes, encompassing manipulated videos, images, or audio recordings produced using advanced artificial intelligence techniques, present a growing challenge in the digital age.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognized the threat posed by deepfakes, acknowledging their potential to sow chaos in society. He has called upon the media to play a role in educating the public about the risks associated with deepfake technology, emphasizing the need for awareness to combat this evolving menace.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.