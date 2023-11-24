Search

Lifestyle

Sara Tendulkar highlights deepfake threat, seeks action against identity theft

Web Desk
10:10 AM | 24 Nov, 2023
Sara Tendulkar highlights deepfake threat, seeks action against identity theft
Source: Sara Tendulkar (Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, has taken a stand against the misuse of technology, addressing the unsettling issue of deepfake photos circulating on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed her concern about the distortion of truth and authenticity in the digital realm.

Acknowledging the positives of social media as a platform for sharing experiences, Sara emphasized the disconcerting aspect of technology's misuse. She disclosed encountering deepfake photos of herself that diverge significantly from reality, highlighting the need to address this concerning trend.

Sara also brought attention to the existence of fake accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that aim to impersonate her, misleading the public. Asserting that she does not have an account on X, Sara called upon the platform to investigate and suspend such deceptive accounts, urging action against those attempting to misuse her identity.

In her plea to X, she underscored the importance of safeguarding the truth in the online space, emphasizing that entertainment should never compromise the veracity of information. She concluded her statement by advocating for communication rooted in trust and reality.

This incident adds Sara Tendulkar to the list of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif, who have fallen victim to deepfake technology. Deepfakes, encompassing manipulated videos, images, or audio recordings produced using advanced artificial intelligence techniques, present a growing challenge in the digital age.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognized the threat posed by deepfakes, acknowledging their potential to sow chaos in society. He has called upon the media to play a role in educating the public about the risks associated with deepfake technology, emphasizing the need for awareness to combat this evolving menace.

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from 'Tiger 3' goes viral

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

IN PICTURES: Sizzling Sara Ali Khan in swimsuit steals spotlight

03:37 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Sara Ali Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shubman Gill

10:21 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Netizens all praise for Maxwell’s historic innings against ...

10:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from ...

05:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's unfiltered picture goes viral

04:11 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Azaan Sami Khan says he would never speak against his father

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Sara Tendulkar highlights deepfake threat, seeks action against identity theft

Horoscope

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: