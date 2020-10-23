Pakistan’s Taekwondo star Maham Aftab dies of brain tumour at age of 26
LAHORE – A 26-year-old Pakistani female athlete, international champion Maham Atab died on Friday due to brain tumour in Lahore.
Maham, who hails from Vehari, was fighting against the disease for up to two month at Shaukar Khanum Memorial Hospital. She was mother of a child.
She had made Pakistan proud at an international level.
Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, and numbers of social media users have expressed sadness over the demise of the taekwondo star.
اِنّا لِلّٰهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْن— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) October 23, 2020
Pakistan's taekwondo star, Maham aftab died today at 10:00 am due to brain tumor. She fought against this disease for up-to two months.
May Allah have mercy upon her soul and grant him the highest rank in Jannah.. pic.twitter.com/CNUijsqG3P
The PCB is shocked to hear the news of passing of Maham Aftab, 26-year-old highly-talented taekwondoin. She made Pakistan proud at an international level. PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2020
Rest in peace Maham. pic.twitter.com/70ZqWpJ0Q2
A star 🌟 gone too soon.😭Maham Aftab, a young and talented Taekwondo Athlete and former member of Pakistan National Taekwondo Team lost her battle with Brain Tumour.— Samina Qasim.(Wear your Mask😷) (@qas58) October 23, 2020
May Allah bless her soul in Jannat ul Firdous .Ameen.😢🤲🙏#MahamAftab #TaekwondoAthlete pic.twitter.com/oPrhomGhbT
