Pakistan’s Taekwondo star Maham Aftab dies of brain tumour at age of 26
Web Desk
11:25 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Pakistan’s Taekwondo star Maham Aftab dies of brain tumour at age of 26
LAHORE – A 26-year-old Pakistani female athlete, international champion Maham Atab died on Friday due to brain tumour in Lahore. 

Maham, who hails from Vehari, was fighting against the disease for up to two month at Shaukar Khanum Memorial Hospital. She was mother of a child. 

She had made Pakistan proud at an international level. 

Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, and numbers of social media users have expressed sadness over the demise of the taekwondo star. 

