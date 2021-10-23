T20 World Cup 2021: Australia bowl first in opener against South Africa
DUBAI – Aussie captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to field first in his side’s T20 World Cup opener against South Africa.
Josh Hazlewood got the spot in the playing XI while Pat Cummins has also been selected despite speculations.
Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to field 🏏— ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2021
Which team are you backing in this one?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvSA | https://t.co/9nS8D6jMaw pic.twitter.com/VsQ1LHjJ9F
The expected Ashton Agar has been left out as Aussies go pace-heavy on the faster and bouncier wicket of Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, the South Africa skipper said they are confident of putting up a strong performance in the tournament.
Squads:
Australia XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
