T20 World Cup: England win the toss and choose to bowl first
Web Desk
04:39 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Two times champions West Indies hope to get raise their game in the 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Most of the players including Keiron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo have played on these pitches in the recently concluded Indian league.

Meanwhile, the record of the top-ranked T20 side, England, in T20 internationals is outstanding.

The two teams have met each other on 18 occasions in T20 internationals, of which Windies have won on 11 occasions, while the English team managed to beat them 7 times. Both teams would like to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Pakistan on Monday defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup played in Dubai.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard ©, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy.

Earlier, Pakistan bagged the victory with all-out team efforts as the batting and bowling line displayed impressive performance against West Indies in the warm-up match.

