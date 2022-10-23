PAKvIND: All eyes on Pakistan, India as two giants set for high octane clash in T20 World Cup opener today

MELBOURNE – Millions of fans are excited as South Asian cricketing giants Pakistan and India are set to kickstart their cricket rivalry when they meet in their T20 World Cup opener today.

Cricket’s shortest format is back with a bang and the most anticipated clash of the flagship event will be held today in the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state where Asian heavyweights will lock horns.

Today’s game is crucial for both sides as there is a lot at stake in the first game of the ICC event.

The high-octane clash, which is expected to be marred by showers, is touted as the main event before the final.

🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰



An old rivalry 🔥



Relive their colourful ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup history 📽️



It doesn’t get bigger than this! pic.twitter.com/j0CyQ8uhVM — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology earlier predicted that there was a 90 percent chance of downpours affecting the game, which was later reduced to 75 percent, with a high chance of showers during the match in the evening.

Men in Blue hold a clear advantage over Babar XI in the T20Is however they lost by 10 wickets in their group-stage encounter in the T20 World Cup last year.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, the Indian team bagged the first encounter, however, arch-rival Pakistan avenges the humiliation in the second clash.

Team Green entered the main event with full confidence after clinching a tri-series including New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan got a super boost in the bowling side as key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi joined the squad, months after injuring his right knee. Earlier, it was uncertain however Afridi returned with full pace and bamboozled the Afghanistan side in a warmup match.

Babar-led side is somehow skeptical about the middle order as several players including Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed struggled with their performance while skipper and flamboyant batter Mohammad Rizwan are said to be the hope for the team.

Star batter Fakhar Zaman is unavailable for the crucial game while Shan Masood is fit and ready for the match.

On the other side, the Rohit-led side displayed their A-game after their Asia Cup exit. They first outclassed Australia and then proteas, riding on the success of their batting line-up. The Indian side, however, lacks the support of Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out in wake of a back injury. Axar Patel is expected to fill the shoes in place of Jadeja to some extent.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami