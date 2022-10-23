#PAKvIND – Twitter reacts as India defeat #Pakistan in last-ball thriller

05:29 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
#PAKvIND – Twitter reacts as India defeat #Pakistan in last-ball thriller
Source: @T20WorldCup (Twitter)
LAHORE – Social media users have shared mix response after India beat Pakistan by four wickets in last-ball thriller of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Virat Kohli, who had lost the T20 team captaincy after his unimpressive performance in the 2021 world cup, is returning to his form this year as he played unbeaten 82 runs inning to help India register win in the nail-biting contest.

Mohammad Nawaz delivered the last over when the Men in Blue needed 16 runs to win the match. However, Kohli did not succumb to the pressure and he achieved the requiring score in the six balls.

Twitter has flooded with reactions after the high-octane clash, with some holding umpires’ decisions responsible for the Pakistan defeat.

A section is also slamming the Men in Green for not playing the game well while others are praising the both teams for displaying the stunning game. 

PAKvIND: Virat Kohli shines as India beat ... 04:55 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

MELBOURNE – India Sunday opened its T20 World Cup campaign with confidence as they beat Pakistan by four wickets ...

