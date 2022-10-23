#PAKvIND – Twitter reacts as India defeat #Pakistan in last-ball thriller
LAHORE – Social media users have shared mix response after India beat Pakistan by four wickets in last-ball thriller of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
Virat Kohli, who had lost the T20 team captaincy after his unimpressive performance in the 2021 world cup, is returning to his form this year as he played unbeaten 82 runs inning to help India register win in the nail-biting contest.
Mohammad Nawaz delivered the last over when the Men in Blue needed 16 runs to win the match. However, Kohli did not succumb to the pressure and he achieved the requiring score in the six balls.
Twitter has flooded with reactions after the high-octane clash, with some holding umpires’ decisions responsible for the Pakistan defeat.
No doubt virat was outstanding today but my Man of the Match is Leg Umpire good job boss 👏👏#PakistanVsIndia #T20WorldCup2022— Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) October 23, 2022
India won by cheating as usual.— Siraj Khan (@SirajK08) October 23, 2022
First umpire didn't give the no ball but when #ViratKohli asked him it's a no ball then umpire said Yes Sir it's a No Ball.
What a shame!#Melbourne#PakVsInd#PakistanVsIndia pic.twitter.com/xay7ekSM8t
#PakistanVsIndia— Ikj (@Jikhaaaan) October 23, 2022
One wrong decision make India to win.. pic.twitter.com/5z4afoOkgP
India won by 2 umpires#PakistanVsIndia #PakVsInd #PakvsIndia #pakvind #chacha #INDvPAK #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/sHlDRWIOdV— Muhammad anas (@NextPMpakistan) October 23, 2022
India won with the help of umpires… This is the rule #PakistanVsIndia pic.twitter.com/G0xgRWvvnp— Hajra Abbasi (@hajraabbasi037) October 23, 2022
A section is also slamming the Men in Green for not playing the game well while others are praising the both teams for displaying the stunning game.
Brilliant effort, Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 👏. Great game!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 23, 2022
Pakistan needs a new captain. Babar is a great batsman but can’t not play attacking captainship. That makes Pakistan lose matches.— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 23, 2022
well played guys. Best of luck for the next 💥#PakistanVsIndia pic.twitter.com/kHDOqyEnoS— The Northman (@MushrafTaimori6) October 23, 2022
pak loss the today match💔💔 #PakistanVsIndia— Zainab Bibi (@ZainabB35094972) October 23, 2022
pak and my situation right now pic.twitter.com/UFOkhdJ2VF
