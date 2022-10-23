SLvIRE: Ireland win toss, opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup
PERTH – Irish skipper has won the toss, and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 clash at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.
At the start of the game, Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara removed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie on a mere 1, and Mahesh Theekshana then struck in his first over to remove Lorcan Tucker on 10 as Ireland lost openers in the powerplay.
Meanwhile, right-handed Irish batter Paul Stirling is batting alongside Harry Tector to gain momentum.
Both sides advanced to the Super 12 stage after qualifying through the preliminary round.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
