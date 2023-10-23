PAKvAFG: Pakistan face Afghanistan in desperate need of win at Cricket World Cup 2023

CHENNAI – Beleaguered Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan in today’s game which is said to be the challenging task of resurrecting a faltering campaign in the Cricket World Cup.

The game between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Asian sides renew their long-going rivalry, often reflected in the turbulent political relations, with both sides looking for a win at the Cricket World Cup.

Men in Green entered the leading ICC event with win over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but the team faced back-to-back losses to arch-rival India and Australia.

With multiple blows, the team slipped to 5th spot in the points table with the top four going through to the semifinals.

Hashmatullah led Afghanistan, on the other hand, pulled off stunning win over defending champions England in the Cricket World Cup but have also slumped to three defeats.

Despite Afghanistan's top form in CWC, the team is yet to beat Green Shirts in ODI format, with Pakistan winning all 7 games that were played in the last decade.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Squads in World Cup 2023

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.