Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana jewels case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a case related to the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set from the Toshakhana at a significantly reduced price.

Bushra Bibi’s legal troubles stem from allegations that she and her husband, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, retained a jewellery set worth Rs71.5 million by paying only Rs2.9 million. The case has drawn significant public attention, as it revolves around the misuse of state gifts meant for government officials.

The bail petition was heard by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, with Barrister Salman Safdar representing Bushra Bibi and FIA prosecutor Umair Majid Malik arguing on behalf of the state. The court granted her bail on surety bonds of Rs1 million, pending further hearings.

Court Proceedings

During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb engaged in a thought-provoking discussion with the FIA prosecutor, drawing a comparison between the current case and a precedent involving Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He questioned why Imran Khan was named as an accused if Bushra Bibi had not declared the gifts, to which the prosecutor responded that Imran, as a public office holder, was accountable for such matters.

The judge made an interesting observation, suggesting that state-owned gifts should be valued through an auction process to ensure fairness. “If you walk out of a shop with a watch and value it later, what will it cost?” he mused, underscoring the complexities of properly assessing the value of Toshakhana items.

Case Background

The Toshakhana is a repository where government officials are required to submit gifts they receive while in office. The law allows them to purchase these items at a nominal price after proper valuation. However, in this case, the prosecution claims that the jewellery set was not properly declared and was retained at an unlawfully reduced price.

The court issued a brief written judgment granting Bushra Bibi bail, with a detailed verdict expected to follow soon.