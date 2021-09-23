Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new look
Lollywood leading actress Ayeza Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitome of best friends and the paring is loved by the drama buffs owing to successful dramas like Koi Chand Rakh and Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai.
The Thora Sa Haq duo might share sizzling chemistry onscreen but it's their off-screen delightful bond that the fans absolutely adore.
Keeping up with their compliments exchanges, Ayeza Khan made sure to hype her friend-costar after he shared portraits of himself with an all-new hairstyle.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wrote, “This look suits you. Meray sath wala bhi isi look mein please.”
The latest interaction amongst the duo seems that they might be gearing up for a new project together and currently are in the prepping stage for their respective characters.
On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama serial Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.
Moreover, Ayeza has been lauded due to her performance in the drama serial Laapata. For her role as a fashionista TikToker Geeti, she is donning the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas,
