National T20 Cup rolls into action in Rawalpindi today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national cricket team players have urged cricket fans to rally behind the tournament which is set to start in Pindi Cricket Stadium today.
As per the schedule, former winners Northern will take on Balochistan in the opener of the National T20 Cup while Babar Azam-led Central Punjab will lock horns on defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is led by Mohammad Rizwan.
The first fixture will be played at 03:00 PM while KP vs CP will be in action at 07:30 PM today.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
Pakistan cricket officials earlier called up the Pakistan team squad after Kiwis' abrupt tour abandonment. The tournament was initially scheduled to be played in Multan which was later changed in wake of recent development.
Experts said the tournament will not only provide match practice to team Pakistan but also offers the chance to edge players to showcase their potential for induction in the Pakistan Super League 7 Player Draft.
Schedule
23 Sep - Balochistan-Northern; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
24 Sep - Sindh-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Central Punjab
25 Sep - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab; Sindh-Northern
26 Sep - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
29-Sep - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab
30 Sep - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh
2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab
3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab
6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern
7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh
9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab
10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab
11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
12 Oct - No.1 vs No.4 Team; No.2 Team vs No.3 Team
13 Oct – Final
Squads
📢 The six squads for National T20 (2021-2022) announced! 📢— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2021
More details ➡️ https://t.co/4EX0PhGhBi#HarHaalMainCricket | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/0FeYyZAknA
