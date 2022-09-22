Dalda maintains its legacy with the latest Maamta Story featuring Fawad Khan and Zara Tareen
Generations have grown up hearing “Jahan Maamta, wahan Dalda”
Share
“Jahan Maamta, wahan Dalda” generations have grown up hearing this slogan over the years. There are memories attached to it and every time this tagline is heard, it ends up making one feel loved and cared for.
Just like a mothers love never changes and doesn’t compromise on her family’s health, Dalda, decides to stay true to their word, never compromising on the quality. Putting the health of the consumer above all.
Dalda Maamta story makes sure to bring everyone together, regardless of the age or generational gap. It’s an ad filled with a mothers love and nostalgia. And we have Zara Tareen who ends up being the ideal cast for this TVC. Her flawless delivery, with the right amount of emotions, engages the viewer effortlessly.
And to top it all, the storyline gets narrated by none other than Fawad Khan. He adds just the right kind of magic to the screen.
The TVC manages to add nostalgia, feel good moments, and fun in a short span of time. In an era where everything is full of neon lights, glammed up models and rap battles, this ad acts a fresh breath of air.
Experience the nostalgia by clicking on the link below:
- Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants12:40 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
-
- Bill Gates reiterates support for flood-hit Pakistan11:24 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- PAKvsEng: Pakistan to take on England in third T20I today10:45 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Marina Sports City by Al-Jalil developers launches a sports anthem10:09 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Myriad Lights11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- How much did Atif Aslam earn from his two Bollywood songs?08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor entrances fans on US tour11:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022