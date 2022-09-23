PAKvsEng: England set 222 runs target for Pakistan to win third T20I

KARACHI – England set a massive target of 222 runs for Pakistan in the third T20I today (Friday) at the National Cricket Stadium.

Ben Duckett (70) and Harry Brook (81) propelled the visiting team to build a huge total as Pakistan bowlers crumbled to contain their partnership.

Shahnawaz Dahani gave most runs in his four-over stint as he could not maintain his performance in the game.

The seven-match series is levelled with 1-1 after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten record partnership help Pakistan defeat England by 10 wickets as they chased down the 200 runs target in 19.3 overs in the second T20I.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most T20I matches.

Babar leads the record book with 30 T20I wins as captain out of 49 matches, however, earlier Sarfaraz held this record as Pakistan had won 29 matches out of 37 under his captaincy.

Babar Azam has also become the second fastest player to complete 8,000 runs in T20I cricket as the top position is held by Chris Gayle. Babar Azam achieved the feat in 218 innings while Gayle did in 213 innings.