PAKvsEng: Pakistan to take on England in third T20I today
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan will face England in the third T20I today at the National Cricket Stadium.
The seven-match series is levelled with 1-1 after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten record partnership help Pakistan defeat England by 10 wickets as they chased down the 200 runs target in 19.3 overs in the second T20I.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam also broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most T20I matches.
Babar leads the record book with 30 T20I wins as captain out of 49 matches, however, earlier Sarfaraz held this record as Pakistan had won 29 matches out of 37 under his captaincy.
Babar Azam has also become the second fastest player to complete 8,000 runs in T20I cricket as the top position is held by Chris Gayle. Babar Azam achieved the feat in 218 innings while Gayle did in 213 innings.
Babar Azam becomes the only Pakistani player to ... 10:42 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a stunning comeback after his unimpressive performance in Asia Cup as ...
- PAKvsEng: Pakistan to take on England in third T20I today10:30 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Marina Sports City by Al-Jalil developers launches a sports anthem10:09 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
-
- Karachi DSP robbed at gunpoint09:50 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:25 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Myriad Lights11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- How much did Atif Aslam earn from his two Bollywood songs?08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor entrances fans on US tour11:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022