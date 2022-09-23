PM Shehbaz to address UNGA today
PM Shehbaz to address UNGA today
NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today (Friday).

In his address, the Prime Minister will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods.

Later on, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and will attend a Zoom meeting with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Co-Founder Malala Fund Malala Yousafzai will also call on the prime minister.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will depart for London after completing his five-day official visit of the United States.  

Earlier, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York and reiterated the Foundation's continuous support and partnership with Pakistan during this challenging time.

Bill Gates expressed his concern for the people of Pakistan following the floods. He affirmed that the Gates Foundation would continue its current support including the disaster relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

The Prime Minister and Bill Gates discussed the impact of the floods on immunization and maternal health services, and polio eradication in particular.

