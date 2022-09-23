Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar gear up for upcoming project

Pakistani entertainment industry's giants from production, direction, and acting are all set to serve their fans with a project that promises a jaw-dropping and excellent masterpiece.

A collaboration between Sarmad Khoosat, Khali ur Rehman Qamar, and Shaan Shahid is making headlines for a project yet to be titled.

According to media reports, the project is in its final stages of scripting followed by shooting will begin. Shaan will be seen in the lead role, while the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Shaan's upcoming film Zarrar is all set for a premiere on 25th November following several delays.

Khoosat's Kamli, and Khalil ur Rehman’s London Nai Jaunga were released earlier this year breaking records at the box office.