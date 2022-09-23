Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next year

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next year
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)
Share

The Pakistani cinema has been serving its audience with back-to-back hits.

Now Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn is sending the internet into frenzy with her upcoming film, Daadal, which will be released next year on Eid. The first look of Hussyn and Mohsin Ali Abbas' project has been released along with its slated date.

The anticipated crime thriller's poster features Hussyn's hands in a punching pose as she wears boxing gloves and box braids. “I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch,” reads the caption, revealing the character Hussyn will be essaying.

Produced by Neha Laaj and Asif Malik, the new genre film will also feature Rizwan Ali Jafri, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu and Shamoon Abbasi in lead roles.

On the work front, Hussyn is gearing up for the release of Tich Button and Sorry: A Love Story. Her recent drama serials include Mor Moharan, Saraab and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida.

Sonya Hussyn's new video with makeup artist wins ... 05:35 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn's impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks put her on the radar as one of the most ...

More From This Category
Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz
11:46 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Abrar ul Haq tells how he fell in love with his ...
11:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar ...
09:38 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Saim Sadiq schedules release date of 'Joyland' in ...
11:06 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Azfar Rehman backs out of HUM TV award show in ...
11:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Half of earnings from upcoming Hum Awards in ...
11:14 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next year
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr