Pakistan condemns Israeli raids on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has denounced the Israeli action against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem.
At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli police inside the mosque on Friday. They were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets. Dozens of cases of suffocation during a raid by the Israeli security forces were also reported.
Nearly 150,000 Palestinians performed the third and penultimate Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.
“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of teargas by drones against innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces today,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Twitter late Friday.
“Such actions, especially in Ramadan, are reprehensible and violate all international norms and laws. We urge international community to protect Palestinian people.”
Last week, Pakistan’s political leaders and foreign office condemned Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque and demanded immediate action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan condemns Israeli raids on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa ...11:31 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Here's the winner of Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 subsidiary ...11:01 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi trashes appeal of NAB official found guilty of leaking ...10:41 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilawal Bhutto 'to take oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister soon'09:40 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling intensifies08:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan gift05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022