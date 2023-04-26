Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours

Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, rumours of her pregnancy have been circulating. Despite repeated dismissals, these reports continue to resurface.

Recently, she made an appearance at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party, looking stunning as ever. Netizens were quick to speculate whether the actress was expecting a child or not, and social media was buzzing with reactions.

At the Eid party, Kaif looked radiant in a beautiful chikankari anarkali suit, paired with silver stone-studded chandbalis, finger rings, and embellished white juttis. Her glam makeup combined with smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, and she left her straight hair cascading down her chest.

Katrina has been keeping a low profile lately, staying away from social media and parties. She is also not currently filming any movies, and some fans have noticed that she appears to have gained weight, which has fueled the pregnancy rumours.

Despite the rumours, Katrina has not made any official statement regarding her pregnancy.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.