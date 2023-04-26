Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours

Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, rumours of her pregnancy have been circulating. Despite repeated dismissals, these reports continue to resurface.
Recently, she made an appearance at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party, looking stunning as ever. Netizens were quick to speculate whether the actress was expecting a child or not, and social media was buzzing with reactions.
At the Eid party, Kaif looked radiant in a beautiful chikankari anarkali suit, paired with silver stone-studded chandbalis, finger rings, and embellished white juttis. Her glam makeup combined with smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, and she left her straight hair cascading down her chest.
Katrina has been keeping a low profile lately, staying away from social media and parties. She is also not currently filming any movies, and some fans have noticed that she appears to have gained weight, which has fueled the pregnancy rumours.
Despite the rumours, Katrina has not made any official statement regarding her pregnancy.
On the work front, she will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
