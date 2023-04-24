PAKvNZ: Pakistan take on New Zealand in final T20I today

RAWALPINDI: The final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Monday). The fourth T20I was abandoned due to rain and hailstorm, but the series has been full of excitement so far, with Pakistan leading 2-1.
The Pakistani team players have returned to Islamabad after departing for their hometowns following the fourth match. They have checked in at the team hotel, indicating that preparations for the upcoming match are well underway.
In the fourth match, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf took wickets to restrict New Zealand to 164-5. Pakistan will aim to continue their winning momentum in the final T20I and secure the series victory.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
