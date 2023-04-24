Twitter's blue tick for deceased celebrities leaves users perplexed

Once again making headlines is Twitter's disorganised handling of the Blue Tick verification mechanism. The microblogging site first started charging users for the verified label after removing it from the majority of accounts.

The inconsistency of Twitter's approach has left many users feeling dissatisfied and frustrated.

Twitter's recent move to validate the accounts of famous people who have passed away, like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Shukla, Kobe Bryant, Norm Macdonald, Anthony Bourdain, Chadwick Boseman, and Michael Jackson, has complicated the issue. These verified accounts now assert that the user has confirmed their phone number and is a subscriber to Twitter Blue.

It's unclear who paid for the service, however. While there is no official announcement or clarification on the matter, some online sources indicate that this may be related to a campaign in which Twitter is reportedly reinstating blue tick marks for those usernames that have more than a million followers.