Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin celebrate Eid in Vienna

Maheen Khawaja 12:01 AM | 24 Apr, 2023
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah has been in the news after her intimate wedding with professional golfer, Hamza Amin, which made quite a buzz for a number of reasons.

Recently, they are giving us some serious couple goals as they celebrate Eid UL Fitr in the picturesque city of Vienna. The 33-year-old has been treating her fans to stunning photos of their Eid festivities, where the couple can be seen enjoying each other's company and the breathtaking views.

Ushna's impeccable sense of style has once again left us in awe. The actress set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts with her elegant and chic traditional attire with a pop of colour. She and her husband both looked dapper in matching white outfits that perfectly complemented the scenic beauty of Vienna.

"Eid Mubarak from the Amins in Wien!????" captioned the Habs star.

Ushna Shah's fans have been gushing over the couple's beautiful chemistry and stunning attire.

The actress and golfer had been dating since last year and announced their engagement in December 2022 followed by a Nikkah ceremony and reception in late February.

Did marriage change Ushna Shah's perspective on Feroze-Aliza divorce?

