Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin celebrate Eid in Vienna

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah has been in the news after her intimate wedding with professional golfer, Hamza Amin, which made quite a buzz for a number of reasons.
Recently, they are giving us some serious couple goals as they celebrate Eid UL Fitr in the picturesque city of Vienna. The 33-year-old has been treating her fans to stunning photos of their Eid festivities, where the couple can be seen enjoying each other's company and the breathtaking views.
Ushna's impeccable sense of style has once again left us in awe. The actress set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts with her elegant and chic traditional attire with a pop of colour. She and her husband both looked dapper in matching white outfits that perfectly complemented the scenic beauty of Vienna.
"Eid Mubarak from the Amins in Wien!????" captioned the Habs star.
Ushna Shah's fans have been gushing over the couple's beautiful chemistry and stunning attire.
The actress and golfer had been dating since last year and announced their engagement in December 2022 followed by a Nikkah ceremony and reception in late February.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
