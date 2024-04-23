Pakistan may lose nearly 50 billion in tax if 10-stick cigarette packs get permission

ISLAMABAD - Health activists have raised concerns about recent attempts by the tobacco industry to introduce 10-stick packs.

According to the activists, this move not only undermines the progress made in tobacco control but also targets children and low-income individuals, who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, stated that the attempts by the tobacco industry to introduce 10-stick packs are deeply concerning. It not only undermines the progress made in tobacco control but also targets vulnerable groups such as children and low-income individuals who are more likely to purchase these products. Many countries have banned the sale of single-stick and small-stick packets due to their ease of purchase and high health burden.

Imran added that the tobacco industry's claims of being one of the highest contributors to the economy are false. This contribution is forced in the form of direct taxes, and even those taxes are not up to the benchmark recommended by the WHO and World Bank. The tobacco industry still makes a profit from under-reporting, price adjustment, and selling its products in the illicit market.

Allowing 10-packet cigarettes for export could lead to their sale in the local market as counterfeit products. Therefore, to keep people safe, it's better not to allow these packets in the first place. The tobacco industry doesn't have legal permits for these so-called export deals, and the burden caused by these deadly products on the national exchequer is much higher than these so-called export deals. The government should stay vigilant.

Dr Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager, SPARC, said that with approximately 31.9 million adults aged 15 years and above reported as current tobacco users, constituting nearly 19.7% of the adult population, the consequences of tobacco consumption extend far beyond individual health.

Dr Khalil urged the government to take proactive measures to protect public health and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable groups by the tobacco industry. He called upon the authorities to reject any proposals that endanger the health and well-being of citizens.